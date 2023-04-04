TDs to visit man jailed in Limerick for supplying cannabis to ill patients

A PEOPLE BEFORE Profit TD has labelled the imprisonment of a Limerick man for supplying people with long-term illnesses with cannabis as “unconscionable”.

Patrick Moore, a father of two from Limerick, was sentenced to five years in prison for the sale and supply of cannabis in December 2022, with the court hearing that he provided cannabis oil to people with long-term illnesses.

Two TDs, Kenny and Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne, will visit Moore tomorrow and are appealing to authorities for him to be released.

“People like Patrick should not be in prison. Its unconscionable good people like Patrick would be incarcerated for simply trying to help people and alleviate their suffering,” Kenny said.

Kenny said that he had been sentenced for a “disproportionate period of time” and that existing laws need to be changed.

“Our outdated drug policy has failed this man [Moore], his family, and all those who were receiving treatment. Ireland has the most restrictive medical cannabis access programme. I stand with Patrick who is trying to achieve relief for those in pain,” Wynne said.

Kenny called for Justice Minister Simon Harris to intervene in the case, adding that he did not “see what it served” to have Moore serve his sentence.

Kenny added that he and Wynne would be meeting with Moore as well as his family as a show of solidarity and support.

Medical cannabis

Speaking to The Journal this afternoon, Kenny said that despite the change to allow access to medical cannabis in 2019, the system remains too restrictive.

Currently, only medical consultants are permitted to prescribe medical cannabis and are restricted to people with the following conditions:

Spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis

Intractable nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy

Severe, refractory (treatment-resistant) epilepsy

Kenny says that this existing system prevents people who would be helped by medical cannabis from accessing treatment, which forces them to seek out the black market or move abroad.

“It’s so restrictive and so many people just cannot get access. So many people either need to go to the black market, go abroad and stay abroad, or just not access treatment,” Kenny said.

He added that the system needed to be overhauled and for GPs to lead the programme instead of consultants.

The People Before Profit TD, who brought forward legislation to decriminalise the possession of up to 7 grams of cannabis in late 2022, said that Ireland needed to move towards regulation of cannabis.

“We need a different model and that model is regulation,” Kenny said.

“It’s only a matter of time until we see prohibition lifted.”

He added that regulation of the drug would help reduce the power of criminal gangs, who currently control the supply and sale of cannabis in Ireland.

Currently, the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs is examining Ireland’s drugs policies and is due to report back before the end of the year.