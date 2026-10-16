Patrick O'Donovan to return to work when new treatment has ‘bedded down’

MEDIA MINISTER PATRICK O’Donovan will return to work “as soon as new treatment has bedded down”, his family has said.

O’Donovan was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick on Tuesday afternoon after he became unwell at an informal meeting of EU communications ministers at the University of Limerick.

He remained in intensive care on Thursday.

In a statement shared on his Instagram this evening, his family said: “Patrick’s interdisciplinary team at University Hospital Limerick are working with him to ensure his return to his department as soon as new treatment has bedded down.

“He is heartened by the support for his long-term Cabinet career demonstrated by his colleagues.”

The minister returned to work in September after a period of illness over the summer.

In July, O’Donovan, who has been open about his experience of living with epilepsy, became unwell and was hospitalised in Belgium before being flown back to Ireland on the government’s private jet a few days later.

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It was reported in the Sunday Times last weekend that he did not travel to an EU meeting in Strasbourg earlier this month due to illness.

Before becoming unwell on Tuesday, O’Donovan hit out at quotes from anonymous government ministers about his health in last weekend’s Sunday papers, describing them as “hurtful” and “the ultimate betrayal”.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris has thanked Fine Gael members and supporters for their well-wishes for O’Donovan and his family in recent days.

“While he remains in hospital, Patrick continues to receive fantastic care from the staff of the HSE at University Hospital Limerick. We are all hoping for his swift recovery and return to work as soon as is possible.”

He said O’Donovan “is a valued member of Fine Gael and the Cabinet” who has served the people of Limerick for over two decades, adding that he serves with distinction in a key government department “and naturally will continue to do so”.

“The party both in Limerick and nationally is behind him and wish him, Eileen and his children every strength during this challenging period.”

Harris acknowledged that O’Donovan has been open about his health challenges and said he had seen how he worked diligently and competently in every role he has been entrusted with.

“Commentary about his health and political future by anonymous sources was hurtful, has no place in the Fine Gael party and will not be tolerated.

“While I am on paternity leave, I remain in contact with his family. l look forward to welcoming Patrick back to his cabinet duties as soon as possible.”