Son of Bobby Ryan launches High Court case against father's killer Patrick Quirke

Robert Ryan, pictured here with his sister Michelle, has filed the case against Patrick Quirke

Robert Ryan, pictured here with his sister Michelle, has filed the case against Patrick Quirke

THE SON OF Bobby Ryan has filed a case in the High Court against Patrick Quirke, the man convicted of murdering his father following a lengthy trial that concluded in May.

Robert Ryan is suing Quirke, but the exact nature of the legal action is not yet known as papers have yet to be filed.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary was found guilty of killing Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, in June 2011.

Bobby Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

Patrick Quirke was convicted in May Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Quirke had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the lengthy trial, the prosecution claimed that Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52), while the defence contended the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury found him guilty by a ten to two majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Comments are closed for legal reasons