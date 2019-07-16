This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Son of Bobby Ryan launches High Court case against father's killer Patrick Quirke

Patrick Quirke was convicted in May of the murder of Bobby Ryan.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 6,430 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726437
Robert Ryan, pictured here with his sister Michelle, has filed the case against Patrick Quirke
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Robert Ryan, pictured here with his sister Michelle, has filed the case against Patrick Quirke
Robert Ryan, pictured here with his sister Michelle, has filed the case against Patrick Quirke
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE SON OF Bobby Ryan has filed a case in the High Court against Patrick Quirke, the man convicted of murdering his father following a lengthy trial that concluded in May. 

Robert Ryan is suing Quirke, but the exact nature of the legal action is not yet known as papers have yet to be filed. 

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary was found guilty of killing Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, in June 2011. 

Bobby Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

2189 Patrick_90567009 Patrick Quirke was convicted in May Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Quirke had pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

During the lengthy trial, the prosecution claimed that Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52), while the defence contended the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury found him guilty by a ten to two majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

