Patrick Quirke found guilty of murder of Bobby Ryan in 'love rival' trial

PATRICK QUIRKE HAS been convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan in what has become known as the ‘love rival’ trial.

The jury of six men and six women today found Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary guilty of killing Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, in June 2011.

The jury found him guilty by a ten to two majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

Quirke had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the lengthy trial, the prosecution claimed that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52), while the defence contended the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The only two verdicts open to the jury were: guilty of murder or, alternatively, not guilty.

In her charge to the jury, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told them that they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.

Evidence in the trial, the longest murder trial in the history of the State, lasted for 13 weeks amid lengthy legal argument carried out in the absence of the jury. Barristers for the prosecution and defence took five days to complete their closing speeches to the jury who took 20 hours and 31 minutes to come to their decision.

Justice Creedon thanked the jury and exempted them from further service for life.