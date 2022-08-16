Paul Reid to step down as HSE CEO in October - two months earlier than expected

Outgoing HSE CEO Paul Reid Source: PA Images

PAUL REID HAS confirmed he will step down as CEO of the Health Service Executive in October, two months earlier than expected.

In a statement released this morning, Reid said he will be leaving the HSE role on Monday, 3 October, before taking up a period of annual leave.

“I’ll truly miss leading the most committed workforce in the country in some of the toughest of times,” Reid stated.

The HSE confirmed in June that Reid was leaving his position.

In a statement at the time, both Reid and the HSE said he would step down in December 2022, facilitating a period to “advance the process” of selecting his successor. He also said at the time that he had no immediate career plans.

Reid was appointed in 2019 by then-Health Minister Simon Harris and was due to hold the position for five years.

In a message to staff on 27 June, Reid said it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

“Having previously worked in the private, not-for-profit, central and local government sectors, working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career,” he said.

“It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people’s lives better.

“No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed as we battled multiple waves of Covid, a criminal cyber attack while driving a significant reform agenda. This has been truly inspirational for me to experience.”

Reid said his decision was influenced by two key factors: A desire to spend more time with his family who had made many sacrifices to support him, and a belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to Reid in June, saying he had provided “exemplary leadership to the HSE”.

“He has led Ireland’s health service through some of its most difficult days and has done so with dedication and professionalism. Throughout the pandemic, Paul played a critical role in leading Ireland’s response to the greatest health emergency of our times.

“He leaves behind him an organisation much enhanced for his time as Chief Executive and one that is already making real progress in implementing reform and improvement across many aspects of healthcare provision,” Donnelly stated.