Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Paul Reid to step down as HSE CEO in October - two months earlier than expected

Reid was due to stay in the role until December.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 8:48 AM
32 minutes ago 5,022 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5841606

Screenshot 2022-08-16 08.35.01 Outgoing HSE CEO Paul Reid Source: PA Images

PAUL REID HAS confirmed he will step down as CEO of the Health Service Executive in October, two months earlier than expected.

In a statement released this morning, Reid said he will be leaving the HSE role on Monday, 3 October, before taking up a period of annual leave.

“I’ll truly miss leading the most committed workforce in the country in some of the toughest of times,” Reid stated.

The HSE confirmed in June that Reid was leaving his position.

In a statement at the time, both Reid and the HSE said he would step down in December 2022, facilitating a period to “advance the process” of selecting his successor. He also said at the time that he had no immediate career plans.

Reid was appointed in 2019 by then-Health Minister Simon Harris and was due to hold the position for five years.

In a message to staff on 27 June, Reid said it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

“Having previously worked in the private, not-for-profit, central and local government sectors, working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career,” he said.

“It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people’s lives better.

“No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed as we battled multiple waves of Covid, a criminal cyber attack while driving a significant reform agenda. This has been truly inspirational for me to experience.”

Reid said his decision was influenced by two key factors: A desire to spend more time with his family who had made many sacrifices to support him, and a belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to Reid in June, saying he had provided “exemplary leadership to the HSE”.

“He has led Ireland’s health service through some of its most difficult days and has done so with dedication and professionalism. Throughout the pandemic, Paul played a critical role in leading Ireland’s response to the greatest health emergency of our times.

“He leaves behind him an organisation much enhanced for his time as Chief Executive and one that is already making real progress in implementing reform and improvement across many aspects of healthcare provision,” Donnelly stated.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie