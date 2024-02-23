Tóibín will contest in the European elections, but will also seek re-election as TD later

AONTÚ TD AND party leader Peadar Tóibín has announced he will be contesting in the Midlands North West constituency in the European elections in June.

He, along with his party colleague Patrick Murphy who will be contesting in Ireland South, was selected by the party’s Ard Comhairle to seek election in the five-seater constituency.

The Meath West TD said regardless of the outcome of the European election, however, he will still contest in the next general election in Ireland – set to be at least six months after the June elections.

If an MEP leaves the parliament during its term, the party can choose to fill the vacant European seat with another member of the same party, in what’s known as ‘switching’.

If elected to both the European parliament and later the Dáil, another member of Aontú will replace Tóibín.

In a statement about his selection, Tóibín cited issues such as the cost of living and the impact it’s having on family farms, housing and healthcare. The Meath West TD claimed two-thirds of those in families in farming “cannot make a living” anymore.

The party leader said: “Aontú wants to use these European elections as crusade to crowbar accountability back into governance in this country. Without accountability there is no change and citizens will be left on the hook for increasing waste”.

It had been previously reported that Tóibín was considering contesting due to the rising cost of living, the lack of accommodation and housing, the many crises in the healthcare system and, particularly, matters impacting farmers.

Tóibín added in this statement that Aontú are a “Euro-critical political party” and want a to see more cooperation on issues such as trade, international relations and tackling climate change.

Tóibín said: “We want to see more powers returned to national parliaments. We need MEPs that actually represent Irish people, rather than ignore them.

“Aontú will use the European elections as a platform to fight for practical common

sense solutions to the increasing damage of this government,” he added.