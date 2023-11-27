Pedestrian in his 70s dies after being struck by a lorry in Co Laois

A MAN IN his 70s has died after he was struck by a lorry in Co Laois.

The incident happened this evening at around 4.55pm on Chapel Lane, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a lorry.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured and his body is currently at the scene.

The male driver of the lorry did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed, with Garda Forensic Collision investigators due to examine the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating the fatal collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on Chapel Lane, N80, Mountmellick, Co Laois between 4.30pm and 5.00pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.