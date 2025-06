A MAN HAS BEEN seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the townland of Donemark, Bantry, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The injured man, a pedestrian, is aged in his late 30s, gardaí said. He was brought to hospital for treatment of serious injuries after the collision, which occurred shortly after 3:00am.

The man driving the vehicle (20s) did not require medical attention. There were no other injuries reported.

Advertisement

The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene which has been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.