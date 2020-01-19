Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Co Cork overnight

The N71 in the Ballylangley area of Co Cork

The N71 in the Ballylangley area of Co Cork

A PEDESTRIAN HAS been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Cork overnight.

The incident happened on the N71 in the Ballylangley area of Bandon at around 1.20am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The driver, also a man in his 30s, was unharmed during the collision.

Visibility was reported to be very poor in the area due to heavy fog.

The N71 is currently closed between the Forge at Innishannon Village and the Kevin O’Leary roundabout for forensic examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.