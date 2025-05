A PEDESTRIAN HAS been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford this afternoon

The woman, aged in her 40s, has been brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The collision involved the woman and a car. The driver, a man in his 20s, received medical assessment at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the collision at approximately 3pm. It occurred on the R702 at Curraghgraigue.

“The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place,” a garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and investigations are ongoing.