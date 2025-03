A MAN IS being treated for serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident that occurred shortly after midnight on the N24 at Milltown at approximately 12:10am.

The male pedestrian was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a woman, was conveyed to hospital as a precaution.

The N24 is currently closed in both directions to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11:30pm and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.