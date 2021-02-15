#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 15 February 2021
Pelosi says Congress will set up independent commission to examine Capitol riot

The House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

By Press Association Monday 15 Feb 2021, 10:41 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Image: Balce Ceneta via PA Images
Image: Balce Ceneta via PA Images

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY Pelosi has said Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the US Capitol.

Pelosi said the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power”.

The speaker said, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

After former president Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appeared to be growing for an independent commission to examine the riot.

Investigations into the incident were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee.

Pelosi asked retired Army Lt Gen Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

In her letter, Pelosi said, “It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened.”

She added: “As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honore’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

Press Association

