Pensioner dies after house fire in Cork city

A 75-YEAR-old man has died in a house fire in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city.

The alarm was raised this afternoon at 1.30pm by a relative. Units of Cork City Fire Service discovered the body of the elderly man in an upstairs bedroom at a house at Arderrow in Ballyvolane.

A probe in to the fire is underway. A full technical examination will be carried out at the scene. It is thought the fire started accidentally. It is being attributed to a tragic accident.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of extended family members.

The remains of the pensioner will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.