Pensioner dies after house fire in Cork city

A 75-YEAR-old man has died in a house fire in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city.
The alarm was raised this afternoon at 1.30pm by a relative. Units of Cork City Fire Service discovered the body of the elderly man in an upstairs bedroom at a house at Arderrow in Ballyvolane.
A probe in to the fire is underway. A full technical examination will be carried out at the scene. It is thought the fire started accidentally. It is being attributed to a tragic accident.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of extended family members.
The remains of the pensioner will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS