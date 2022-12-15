Over 100 people arrested for driving under the influence in the last week

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 116 people for driving under the influence in the last seven days.

In total, there were 97 people arrested for drink driving while 19 were arrested on suspicion of drug driving between 8 and 14 December.

The latest figures come just a week after the Gardaí announced that there were 144 people arrested for driving under the influence in the first week of December.

Under An Garda Síochána’s latest road safety appeal, they are targeting the four ‘Lifesaver’ offences over the Christmas period: Intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phones and seatbelt offences.

In particular, Gardaí are examining locations within specific Garda Divisions where analysis has shown that there is a higher risk of fatal or serious road traffic accidents.

In the second week of their campaign, Gardaí have carried out 1,121 checkpoints nationwide.

Alongside those arrested for driving under the influence, there were:

48 seatbelt offences identified

158 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving

1,949 speeding offences

So far in December, there have been a total of 5,873 speeding offences while 260 people have been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to data compiled over the last 12 years, the highest risk time for fatal or serious road accidents is between midday and 9pm, with 55% of all accidents happening within those hours.

In addition, 21% of all accidents occur between 3pm and 6pm, while the risk of a fatal or serious accident being highest on a Sunday over Christmas.

Road deaths

So far in 2022, 152 have died on Irish roads which is an increase of 25 compared to the same period in 2021.

Speaking today, Inspector Ross O’Doherty of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said that there had been a rise in road traffic fatalities in the last week.

“There has very sadly been a further rise in road fatalities over the past seven days. Motorists and all road users can help Gardaí reduce the risk of serious or fatal road traffic collisions, but we need everyone to be more aware of just how easily collisions can happen,” O’Doherty said.

“All it can take is a split second of distraction. One poor decision or error when driving so we ask that people take extra caution, particularly as the weather conditions will make driving more difficult.

“As people gather to celebrate Christmas and the New Year it is essential that if you intend on consuming alcohol, to make alternative arrangements to get home and to avoid driving the following morning also.

“This Christmas period is one of the busiest on Ireland’s roads and Gardaí are out nationwide conducting checkpoints and other operational activity so we remind drivers to never take a risk. It is never worth it. “