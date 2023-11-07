Pfizer to cut 100 jobs at Newbridge plant as it scales down Covid-19 vaccine production

PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM PFIZER is to cut 100 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The company announced today that the job cuts are in line with the scaling down of the production of Covid-19 vaccines, in line with customer demand.

Workers’ union Siptu, which represents 700 employees at the facility, has called for a meeting to be held between its organisers and management.

According to the union, the job losses will be “of huge concern” to the workers and their families.

On-site operations at the plant were expanded in 2021 to meet pandemic needs, but “the lower-than-expected utilisation” for its Covid-19 products has led the company to scale back its production.

In line with this, Pfizer announced today that it will be decreasing the number of employees at the plant by 100.

“Pfizer does not take these changes lightly,” the company said in a statement.

“All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect.

“We also remain committed to our patients and will continue to produce our COVID-19 antiviral treatment in Newbridge,” it added.

The firm said today that it will be engaging with the employees and their representatives “as applicable” to notify them of the planned voluntary redundancies.

Sitpu Divisional Organiser Greg Ennis said the “worrying trend” of job losses in manufacturing plants is “something that the Government must focus on immediately with a view to arresting such decline”

Ennis said: “The loss of these jobs in Newbridge will have a significant economic effect to the detriment of the wider Kildare area and will be of huge concern to our 700 members and their families at the Newbridge facility.”

Siptu Organiser Robbie Purfield said the union has requested a meeting with managements in order to try and reduce or scrap the planned redundancies at the facility.

However, the company said it plans to make these changes in order to “ensure capacity is effectively utilised based on product demand” – which have fallen since the staff were taken on board in 2021.

Speaking on the potential job losses this evening Labour Senator Mark Wall expressed concern following the announcement.

Wall said: “The announcement from Pfizer today is deeply concerning.

“This will be a devastating blow for the workers and their families. Pfizer must now engage with union officials in a meaningful way,” he added.

Wall spoke for his party by echoing the call from Siptu for management to meet with the union representatives and “explore all options”.

“The loss of these jobs in Newbridge will have a significant impact on Newbridge and the wider Kildare area,” he said.

