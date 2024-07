A SMALL ENCAMPMENT in Phibsborough in north Dublin has been cleared by gardaí this afternoon.

The temporary encampment had been set up following the displacement of a small group of men staying in Phoenix Park on Friday, after staff from the Office of Public Works and gardaí cleared the area, citing health and safety concerns as well as “potential damage to these fragile sites”.

The men had faced intimidation while staying at Phoenix Park, The Journal understands.

On Saturday evening, a group of hooded men expressing anti-migrant sentiment arrived at the camp and intimidated the men staying in tents in the area. Locals reported that several of the men had German Shepherd dogs with them.

Last night, the site was again visited by a number of men who threatened the group of roughly 22 men staying in tents.

The Garda Public Order Unit was called to the site, local Senator Marie Sherlock said. No violence was carried out, and the situation was able to be diffused with the presence of members of the community and gardaí.

Advertisement

Members of the local community arrived at the scene to show their support, and said that the group of men, who reportedly outnumbered those sleeping in the tents, were not known by anyone as being local.

The gardaí gave the men staying in the encampment notice of the move, giving them time to pack up and safely store tents. Locals present at the clearing told The Journal that it was a peaceful operation in which gardaí, locals and asylum seekers cooperated with one another.

Almost all the men have now been offered accommodation at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, which has housed International Protection Applicants in military tents since August of 2023.

All have left the site.

Over the few days the men were staying in the area, locals opened their homes to allow the small group of men access to showers and bathrooms.

Local Senator Marie Sherlock told The Journal that in the case of this encampment, it had a positive ending with the offer of IPAS accommodation to the majority of those present.

for guides and toolkits Want to be your own fact-checker? Visit our brand-new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for guides and toolkits