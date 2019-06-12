Phil Lynott's mother Philomena has died aged 88

Philomena Lynott at the unveiling of her son's statue in 2005.

PHILOMENA LYNOTT, MOTHER of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, has died aged 88.

She had been battling cancer for a number of years. It is believed she passed away overnight.

Born in October 1930, her memoir My Boy about Phil became a bestseller and she later continued to commemorate her son at events, unveiling a statue of him on Dublin’s Harry Street in 2005.

Her son Phil, best known as rock band Thin Lizzy’s frontman, died in 1986 aged 36.

Hot Press editor Niall Stokes paid tribute today saying Philomena was “a formidable and brilliant woman”.

I am really proud that we were able to participate in telling her remarkable story.

“Because she was indeed a remarkable person. She was hugely determined and courageous – and absolutely committed to the campaign to ensure that Philip’s memory was kept alive and his legacy celebrated.”

Presenter Nadine O’Regan paid tribute to Lynott saying she “always struck me as occupying a really important place in Irish life – championing Irish music via her son’s memory, but also representing changing times in Ireland. And endlessly stylish of course.”

Earlier this week, American band Metallica paid tribute to Philomena’s son, by playing Whiskey in the Jar at Slane Castle.

“We love you Phil,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield said in tribute to the late singer and bassist.