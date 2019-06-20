Philippe Zdar - one half of French dance duo Cassius - dies after accidental fall from apartment building

FRENCH DJ AND producer Philippe Cerboneschi, one half of of the French dance duo Cassius, has been killed after an accidental fall in Paris.

Cerboneschi, who was also known as Philippe Zdar, died after falling from the window of an apartment building in the French capital, according to BBC, who quoted his agent.

“He made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building,” Sebastien Farran reportedly said.

Born in 1967, Cerboneschi formed Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard (also known as Boombass) in the late 1980s.

The group rose to prominence on the Paris electronic music scene alongside groups including Daft Punk, and produced songs remixes for a diverse range of groups such as Air, Phoenix, the Beastie Boys and Franz Ferdinand.

Tributes were paid to Zdar on social media: Scottish producer Calvin Harris described news of his death has “awful”; Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo said they were “devastated”; and producer The Black Madonna called him a “visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music”.

RIP Philippe Zdar, a visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music. I am so sorry to the many friends who mourn his sudden and terrible loss tonight.

Cassius’ first album in three years, Dreems, is set to be released on Friday.