This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Philippe Zdar - one half of French dance duo Cassius - dies after accidental fall from apartment building

The French producer formed the dance duo in the late 1980s.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:19 AM
12 minutes ago 1,957 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4690022
Philippe Cerboneschi in Paris in 2014
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/PA Images
Philippe Cerboneschi in Paris in 2014
Philippe Cerboneschi in Paris in 2014
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/PA Images

FRENCH DJ AND producer Philippe Cerboneschi, one half of of the French dance duo Cassius, has been killed after an accidental fall in Paris.

Cerboneschi, who was also known as Philippe Zdar, died after falling from the window of an apartment building in the French capital, according to BBC, who quoted his agent.

“He made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building,” Sebastien Farran reportedly said.

Born in 1967, Cerboneschi formed Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard (also known as Boombass) in the late 1980s.

The group rose to prominence on the Paris electronic music scene alongside groups including Daft Punk, and produced songs remixes for a diverse range of groups such as Air, Phoenix, the Beastie Boys and Franz Ferdinand.

Tributes were paid to Zdar on social media: Scottish producer Calvin Harris described news of his death has “awful”; Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo said they were “devastated”; and producer The Black Madonna called him a “visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music”.

Cassius’ first album in three years, Dreems, is set to be released on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie