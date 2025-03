SIXTEEN PEOPLE WERE hospitalised following the collapse of a porch at a St Patrick’s Day celebration in Pittsburgh on Friday, local authorities have confirmed.

Video from the moment the collapse occurred shows a large crowd gathered at the residence in Central Oakland, with people both on the porch and its roof. At least 20 people were present on the roof of the porch, which was reportedly only accessible via second-floor windows.

BREAKING: A porch roof collapsed during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Semple Street. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/Axr2YXGPV9 — The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) March 14, 2025

It is understood that a large number of attendees are students at the nearby University of Pittsburgh. The residence’s address is less than half a mile from the university.

Just before 5:30pm, Pittsburgh police, fire brigade, and emergency services responded to the scene. Witnesses reported that several hundred people had been present at the celebration.

Sixteen people were brought from the scene by emergency medical services. Thirteen were in stable condition at the time, and three were in serious but stable condition.

One individual is believed to have suffered a leg fracture while the majority of the others transported had suffered minor arm and leg injuries and concussions, authorities said.

At least a dozen people were treated at the scene for minor abrasions as a result of the collapse.

The scene pictured following the collapse. City of Pittsburgh City of Pittsburgh

An examination of the residence by the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections following the incident deemed the actual residential structure to be sound.

University of Pittsburgh Police also responded to the scene and aided city efforts.