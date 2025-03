AN BORD PLEANÁLA has approved planning permission for a gas power plant in Co Kerry.

The proposed power plant would be located on a 630-acre site between Tarbert and Ballylongford.

Shannon LNG Ltd’s planning application sought permission to build a power plant with three turbine halls, each of which would include two gas turbines with generators and two heat recovery steam generators with 35-metre tall exhaust stacks. It also proposed a 120-megawatt hour battery energy storage system.

In a statement today, Kerry TD and Minister for Children Norma Foley said she welcomed “An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a 600 MW power plant on the Shannon Estuary and for a 220kV electricity connection cable to connect the power plant to the grid”.

“The land bank in Tarbert has been ripe for development for many decades,” Foley said.

“The granting of planning permission for this project has the potential to bring significant employment opportunities to the area.”

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has also welcomed the decision, calling it an “important milestone in ensuring Irish energy security into the future”.

“Too much time has been wasted over the last 16 years to get to this point. If planning permission had been granted at the start; the facility would have been operational over a year ago,” Kelleher said.

Many local and environmentalist groups have for years resisted the development of LNG infrastructure in Ireland.

Anti-LNG activists argue that it could pave the way for bringing fracked gas into Ireland and lock Ireland into fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when the country needs to be reducing its greenhouse gas emissions for the sake of the climate and environment.