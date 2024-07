THE CABINET HAS approved a plan to allow women to defer their maternity leave by 52 weeks if they are suffering from a serious illness and need to take time to seek treatment.

The plans will ensure that women who are undergoing treatment for cancer or any other serious illnesses will not be forced to use their leave.

“Maternity leave is such an important time for mothers and their babies, and so no one should be forced to use that time for undergoing medical treatment,” Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said.

“The legislation approved today will mean that, where necessary, mothers will be able to postpone their maternity leave, focus on their treatment, and retain that precious time with their baby.”

The Maternity Protection Act 2004 stipulates that anyone who is diagnosed with cancer or any other serious illness during pregnancy must use their maternity leave to cover their treatment.

While men can postpone their paternity leave in case of sickness, women don’t have the same right at present. This amendment will change that.

O’Gorman also announced that as part of the plan members of Oireachtas will now be able to avail of maternity leave.

A cancer survivor and campaigner, Erica Tierney, who went through cancer after the birth of her child, said in a comment press-released by the Irish Cancer Society:

“It’s almost impossible to imagine what we’ve gone through but I’m so relieved to know that moms like us will be able to do this.”

Tierney said this “is a huge step forward” because “women affected won’t spend their maternity leave receiving life-saving cancer treatment but making precious memories with their babies instead”.

The CEO of Irish Cancer Society Averil Power, a former Fianna Fáil senator, welcomed the move.

“Currently, women with cancer can’t defer their maternity leave until their treatment ends.

“This means that when their maternity leave runs out, working mothers have to return to work and never get back the vital bonding time they missed when they were sick.”