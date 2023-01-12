Plans re-lodged for €100 million rejuvenation of St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

DAVY ENTITY DTDL has re-lodged plans with Dublin City Council for the €100 million rejuvenation of St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

DTDL Ltd has re-lodged the plans after the City Council last month declared a previous application to be invalid on two grounds.

The Council made the declaration after finding that the notices for the application did not comply with several articles under the Planning and Development Regulations.

The Council also stated that the description of the scheme was insufficient for the information of the public and that the full nature and extent of the development must be stated in the notices.

Now, in a revised planning notice, DTDL provides additional detail of what is proposed as part of the rejuvenation of the centre.

The notice states that the eight storey building over basement will result in an overall height increase of 13.18 metres to 38.77 metres excluding the multi-storey car park which will give the proposal an overall height of 41.77 metres.

The notice states that a total gross floor area of 87,932sq/m is proposed, which includes a net reduction of retail floor area to 19,049sq/m, a net reduction of the existing cafe/restaurant uses to 1,740sq/m and a net reduction of bar uses to 789sq/m.

The notice states that 35,043sq/m of offices and ancillary spaces are proposed and that the proposal will include a reconfigured internal mall opening onto St Stephen’s Green providing access to new and existing retail and cafe/restaurant units at ground and first floor.

Advancing the case for the redevelopment, a report lodged with the scheme last month stated that most retail units at the “outdated” and “underperforming” shopping centre are too small and the smaller units at the upper levels trade poorly and can operate only on short term leases.

The scheme is to add two storeys to the existing six storey landmark shopping centre.

The St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre was first opened in 1988 and the Davy entity has drawn up the plans after paying a reported €175 million for the centre on behalf of its clients in 2019.

A report lodged on behalf of Davy Real Estate Investment and Management with the application has offered a candid assessment of the limitations of the “outdated” centre’s current design.

An architectural design statement drawn up by architects for the ambitious plan, BKD architects has stated that since opening in 1988, the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has faced many difficulties in attracting sustainable retailers.

The report stated that these include that most unit sizes are too small and the smaller shop units particularly those at the upper levels trade poorly and can operate only on short term leases.

The report did say that the anchor tenant Dunne Stores, along with Boots and TK Maxx trade well.

Now, as part of the plan, the DTDL Ltd scheme is to reconfigure the street level retail mall to allow for larger and enhanced quality shops.

The statement has stated that “the symbiotic relationship between the proposed uses will ensure the successful delivery of a rejuvenated and enhanced city centre experience for retail trading, in combination with workplace and leisure uses”.

BKD architects has stated that the plan is to deliver a vibrant and commercial sustainable use that is capable of revitalising the surrounding streets; create a new city gateway and rejuvenate South King Street.

Planning consultants for the scheme John Spain & Associates have stated that the existing building “has become outdated” and the proposal seeks to enhance a high quality shopping centre and office facility on a centrally located site.

Spain stated that the proposed mixed use scheme will provide for retail and cafe/restaurant/bar use across ground and first floor levels with office accommodation from 1st to 7th floor level.

The report states that the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre “is currently underperforming in its retail function and the proposal through the provision of medium sized units, which are currently in demand by higher order retailers, has the potential to significantly improve the retail offering in the area”.