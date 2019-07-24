This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Psychiatric nurses suspend indefinite overtime ban due to begin this evening

The dispute between the PNA and the HSE has now been referred to the Labour Court.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,332 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4738970
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova

THE PSYCHIATRIC NURSES Association (PNA) has suspended its indefinite overtime ban which had been due to begin this evening. 

The dispute between the PNA and the HSE has now been referred to the Labour Court. 

The dispute, involving 6,000 staff, centres around demands for additional pay and incentives in order to tackle issues with recruitment and retention in mental health services.

The PNA had announced yesterday that it would begin its overtime ban this evening after pay talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) broke down on Monday. 

However, the PNA this evening said it has “accepted an urgent referral to the Labour Court at the request of the WRC”.  

“There has been extensive contact between the PNA and the WRC in the past 24 hours during which some issues have been resolved with further outstanding issues to be referred to the Labour Court,” the PNA said in a statement. 

“More than 200 nursing posts have been approved to alleviate the reliance on overtime and agency staff throughout the mental health services.”

Health dispute

Meanwhile, Siptu yesterday confirmed that the Labour Court will issue recommendations aimed at resolving the dispute involving support grade staff and chefs in the health service within 10 working days. 

This dispute centres around a job evaluation scheme. 

Affected workers involve Siptu members working in portering, household and catering services as well as those employed as healthcare assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

“Siptu representatives have spent six days in the Labour Court arguing our members’ case,” Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said.

We welcome the news that the court is now in a position to issue recommendations aimed at resolving our longstanding dispute within 10 working days.

“We would like to thank the members of the Labour Court for their hard work and efforts over the last number of weeks and our members for the patience and resolve they have shown throughout this process so far.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted the HSE for statements in relation to both disputes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie