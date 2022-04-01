#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 April 2022
Criminal inquiry into P&O Ferries launched

P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper agency workers on March 17.

By Press Association Friday 1 Apr 2022, 3:17 PM
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA

CRIMINAL AND CIVIL investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

The company was widely criticised for making the seafarers redundant without notice on March 17.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.

The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”

Earlier this week the company’s chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite refused to reverse the decision to sack nearly 800 workers despite the UK Transport Secretary giving the company “one further opportunity” to back down from the mass sackings.

Press Association

