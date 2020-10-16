#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 October 2020
The Explainer: Is assisted dying going to become legal in Ireland soon?

Gino Kenny’s Dying With Dignity Bill passed through the Dáil recently – we look at the journey to get there, and what happens next.

By Aoife Barry Friday 16 Oct 2020, 7:30 AM
ON 7 OCTOBER, a landmark bill was voted to committee stage in the Dáil.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny’s Dying With Dignity Bill was passed by 81 votes to 71. The proposed legislation would permit assisted dying in limited circumstances, allowing medical professionals to help some terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

If it becomes law, Ireland will have followed a small number of countries around the world in legalising the practice.

On this week’s podcast, our reporter Stevie McDermott – who has written extensively on the topic – talks us through how the bill made it to this stage. 

He speaks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about why this was a somewhat unexpected bill, how it got to the stage it did, and the importance of the free vote. He also gives an insight into how other countries treat assisted dying, and how their legislation differs from what’s proposed in Ireland. 

Background reading: 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. The guest was reporter Stevie McDermott. 

Aoife Barry
