#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: What's the latest with Ireland's vaccine rollout?

Not sure how many people have had their first vaccination, and how we compare to other countries? Let’s take a look in this week’s episode.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,877 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5358435

VACCINATION HAS BEGUN in Ireland – but how far along are we? And how far do we have to go?

This week on The Explainer we’re bringing listeners up to speed with Ireland’s vaccination efforts. Our reporters Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan answer the questions:

  • Who has been vaccinated so far?
  • If you’re in the appropriate age bracket, how do you get the vaccine?
  • Will this put pressure on GPs?
  • What is it like to get the vaccine – and what about side effects?

We also look ahead to the rest of the year, and examine what we know about the next groups set to get the vaccine.

If you’ve been struggling to keep up to date, or just want to clarify how Ireland compares with other countries, this podcast will keep you informed. 

Background reading: 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan (standing in for Sinéad O’Carroll), producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporters Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie