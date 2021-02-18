The Explainer: What's the latest with Ireland's vaccine rollout?

VACCINATION HAS BEGUN in Ireland – but how far along are we? And how far do we have to go?

This week on The Explainer we’re bringing listeners up to speed with Ireland’s vaccination efforts. Our reporters Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan answer the questions:

Who has been vaccinated so far?

If you’re in the appropriate age bracket, how do you get the vaccine?

Will this put pressure on GPs?

What is it like to get the vaccine – and what about side effects?

We also look ahead to the rest of the year, and examine what we know about the next groups set to get the vaccine.

If you’ve been struggling to keep up to date, or just want to clarify how Ireland compares with other countries, this podcast will keep you informed.

Background reading:

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan (standing in for Sinéad O’Carroll), producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporters Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan.