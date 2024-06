THE SEATS ARE filled, the dust is settling, and the count centre staff enjoying some well-earned rest.

The local and European elections are over. A fresh batch of MEPs are off to Europe and some new faces are popping up on local councils closer to home.

It was an election marked by a level – or lacklustre – performance by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, while the Greens suffered and Sinn Féin polled well but below what some might have expected. All eyes were also on the range of parties and independents with right-learning views who were featured in a way unfamiliar to Irish politics.

To take stock of where we’re at now, Laura Byrne is joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by our Political Editor Christina Finn, and Brendan Flynn, a Head of Political Science at the University of Galway.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.