The Explainer: Is the internet bad for our brains?

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 7:30 PM
IF YOU’RE ANYTHING like us here at The Journal, you spend a lot of time online. But you’ve probably also wondered – what effect might this have on me?

We can make a lot of presumptions about the impact of being online on our brains. That it might be distracting, or negative, or that it can have an effect on children’s behaviour.

For the past month, The Good Information Project has been looking at the fact we’re living in a new digital age, and what that means for us individually and on a broader level.

They’ve looked at the future of regulation online, whether people trust social media sites, the tech terms we all need to know, and the environmental impact of data centres.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re looking at our online lives and what sort of impact the internet can have on our brains. To help answer the many questions people have, we speak to cyberpsychology researcher and lecturer Dr Nicola Fox Hamilton. You might find yourself a little less stressed about your online habits after this conversation. 

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

