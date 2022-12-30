Police in the North renew appeal over murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh

DETECTIVES IN THE North have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh.

32 year old Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It’s believed that she died on the night of Sunday, 18 December.

Last week, the PSNI released CCTV footage showing a man carrying a rucksack.

He arrived at Silverwood Green on Sunday, 18 December at 8.52pm.

At 9.30pm, CCTV footage then shows him walking out of Silverwood Green.

He appears to be wearing white footwear, which are possibly trainers.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness the investigation into “what was a violent murder remains ongoing”.

He added: “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this CCTV footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.”

Meanwhile Crimestoppers, who are independent of the PSNI, has also offered a reward of up to £20,000 (€22,500) for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for McNally’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness confirmed that “Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”