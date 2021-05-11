Police search cafe for body linked to missing teen feared killed by Fred West

POLICE ARE SEARCHING for a body at a cafe in Gloucester linked to the case of a missing teenager who was feared killed by serial killer Fred West.

Gloucestershire Police said they had found evidence that a body could be buried within The Clean Plate café in Southgate Street, Gloucester, and are linking it to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.

Mary was reported missing on January 6 1968 and has never been found.

Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over her disappearance.

He was suspected in at least 12 murders of young women from the 1960s to the 1980s. His second wife Rose was suspected of being his accomplice.

Gloucestershire Police said its Major Crime Investigation Team has deemed that further assessments are required at the cafe in order to determine whether an excavation is necessary, with officers expected to be at the scene for a number of weeks.

Family Liaison Officers have now been put in place to provide support and updates to Mary’s family.

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said: “This could be a significant development on a case which has gained a lot of public interest over the years.

“On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with Mary’s family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“This news may understandably alarm those who work near to the premises, as well as those in the wider Gloucester community and beyond.

“The Constabulary has always said any fresh evidence would be reviewed.

“This has happened and a focussed and proportionate investigation will now take place.”