Poll: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE GOVERNMENT IS due to bring in a 20c levy on single-use coffee cups later this year to encourage people to use reusable cups and reduce waste.
Also in the next few months, disposable coffee cups will be banned for sit-in customers at cafes and restaurants.
Nearly 200 million coffee cups are sent to landfill or incinerators each year in Ireland, the Department of Environment said.
So with the price of a disposable to-go coffee set to increase, today we’re asking: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS