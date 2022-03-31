#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 March 2022
Poll: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?

The 20c levy will not apply to reusable coffee cups.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM
THE GOVERNMENT IS due to bring in a 20c levy on single-use coffee cups later this year to encourage people to use reusable cups and reduce waste. 

Also in the next few months, disposable coffee cups will be banned for sit-in customers at cafes and restaurants. 

Nearly 200 million coffee cups are sent to landfill or incinerators each year in Ireland, the Department of Environment said.

So with the price of a disposable to-go coffee set to increase, today we’re asking: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?


Poll Results:

Yes (42)
No (39)
I don't buy to-go drinks (25)
Maybe (20)
I already use a reusable cup (15)





Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

