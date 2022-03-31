Poll: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?

THE GOVERNMENT IS due to bring in a 20c levy on single-use coffee cups later this year to encourage people to use reusable cups and reduce waste.

Also in the next few months, disposable coffee cups will be banned for sit-in customers at cafes and restaurants.

Nearly 200 million coffee cups are sent to landfill or incinerators each year in Ireland, the Department of Environment said.

So with the price of a disposable to-go coffee set to increase, today we’re asking: Would a 20c surcharge stop you from using single-use coffee cups?

