Poll: Are you going to watch the Champions League final?

Tottenham Hotspur Fan, Glen Young at the Wanda Metropolitano, venue for the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, which will take place on Saturday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND Liverpool will meet in Madrid tomorrow night for the Champions League final, in case you didn’t know.

After Liverpool beat Barcelona earlier this month, fans have been scrambling to secure tickets and transport to Wanda Metropolitano stadium ever since.

There are now fears that a record number of fakes tickets are in circulation, with a Madrid crime gang caught in the act of selling fraudulent tickets to fans, The Telegraph reports.

But fear not because you can avoid fake tickets and crowds by watching it on TV at 8pm tomorrow night, or by following all the action on The42.

Today we’re asking: Are you going to watch the Champions League final?

