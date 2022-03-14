Poll: Have you seen BAFTA winning movie The Power of the Dog?

Benedict Cumberbatch on a poster for the Netflix film 'The Power of The Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch on a poster for the Netflix film 'The Power of The Dog'

JANE CAMPION’S DARK Western The Power of the Dog has won BAFTAs for best director and best film, beating Denis Villeneuve to the top prize.

The star of The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch, accepted the best director award on behalf of Campion, the day after she won the Directors Guild of America’s top prize for her film about the toxic masculinity of sexually repressed cowboys.

New Zealander Campion appeared on a video call after the ceremony, telling journalists that she was “speechless” to win the UK’s best film award.

Producer Tanya Seghatchian paid tribute to Campion, hailing “a visionary whose trail has blazed through the last 30 years of cinema”.

Advertisement

The film is now a front runner for the best movie award at the Oscars to be held in Los Angeles on 27 March.

So, today we want to know: Have you seen BAFTA winning movie The Power of the Dog?

