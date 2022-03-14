The Power of the Dog wins big at BAFTAs as stars hit out at Ukraine war

Iain Canning, Tanya Seghatchian and Emile Sherman in the press room after winning the Best Film award for Power Of The Dog.

JANE CAMPION’S DARK Western The Power of the Dog won BAFTAs for best director and best film yesterday, beating Denis Villeneuve to the top prize although his sci-fi epic Dune won five other awards at the London ceremony.

Will Smith scooped the best actor prize for his portrayal of the Williams sisters’ father and tennis coach in King Richard, while Britain’s Joanna Scanlan won best actress for her widow’s role in drama After Love.

The star of The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch, accepted the best director award on behalf of Campion, the day after she won the Directors Guild of America’s top prize for her film about the toxic masculinity of sexually repressed cowboys.

New Zealander Campion appeared on a video call after the ceremony, telling journalists that she was “speechless” to win the UK’s best film award.

Producer Tanya Seghatchian paid tribute to Campion, hailing “a visionary whose trail has blazed through the last 30 years of cinema”.

The film is now a front runner for the best movie award at the Oscars to be held in Los Angeles on March 27.

Tributes to Ukraine

Opening the ceremony amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said the invasion had “shocked the world with images and stories detailing a truly horrific and heartbreaking situation”.

Film academies across Europe stood in solidarity with Ukraine and “we share the hope for the return to peace”, he said.

Several actors on the BAFTA red carpet wore blue and yellow badges in solidarity with Ukraine, including Cumberbatch who said he was “doing what he can” to host refugees after an appeal from the British government.

Despite the world’s sombre mood over Moscow’s ongoing onslaught, yesterday’s awards were a celebration of freedom of a different kind as they were held in person for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The evening’s host, Australian actress Rebel Wilson, presented a singing performance by Britain’s Emilia Jones, who played a child of deaf adults in CODA and was vying for the best actress prize.

Her performance was simultaneously signed on stage in British and US sign language.

“Luckily though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Wilson said, raising her middle finger.

Presenting the prize for Best director, Andy Serkis took a swipe at Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel and her handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Serkis said Patel’s latest movie “all refugees are welcome, but some are more welcome than others, is a complete nightmare”.

Kenneth Branagh won the award for outstanding British film for his semi-autobiographical Belfast about ethnic strife in late 1960s Northern Ireland, paying tribute to cinema going audiences in the age of Netflix.

“All hail the streaming revolution but all hail the big screen too, it’s alive! And long may they live together.”

Other Irish nominees including Caitríona Balfe, Jessie Buckley (32), Ciarán Hinds (69) and Ruth Negga walked away from the awards ceremony empty-handed..

