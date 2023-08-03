Poll: Are you going away this bank holiday weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE AUGUST BANK holiday weekend is almost upon us.
Some people might choose to chill out at home for the weekend, some may be packing up and heading off to somewhere in Ireland or abroad, and some might have to work.
For those staying in Ireland, the forecast is looking rather rainy. It’s set to be wet and very windy tomorrow night and early on Saturday, but the rain is due to clear a bit by the afternoon.
Sunday looks set to be a bright day, but rain will return on Monday.
So, today we want to know… Are you going away this bank holiday weekend?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site