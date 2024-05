WE’RE IN FOR a bit of sunshine this bank holiday weekend, according to Met Éireann.

It will be dry and sunny for most of today, with long spells of sunshine forecast for tomorrow and temperatures of 20 degrees in parts.

It’s weather like this that sparks the thought – will we throw a few burgers on the BBQ?

However, it will turn cloudier on Sunday so if you’re planning on getting the grill on today and tomorrow may be your best bet.

Whether it’s sausages, steaks, veggie burgers, corn on the cob or chicken that takes your fancy, we want to know if you’ll be firing up the BBQ this weekend.

So today we’re asking: Will you have a BBQ this weekend?