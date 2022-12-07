Poll: Should career breaks for teachers be suspended in response to staff shortages?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT WAS REPORTED yesterday that the Government is considering suspending career breaks for teachers in response to a shortage of staff in schools around the country.
For a number of months now, schools have come under increasing pressure due to unfilled job vacancies and teacher shortages, with some principals stating that the rising cost-of-living is resulting in teachers not being able to afford to live in urban areas in particular.
As a response, a number of measures are to be advanced by Government such as the potential to suspend or amend non-statutory leave arrangements which the department states has the effect of creating a demand on substitution in schools.
However, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said in a statement yesterday evening that “such a measure would make the profession less attractive and ultimately worsen the teacher recruitment and teacher crisis”.
So, today we want to know… Should career breaks for teachers be suspended in response to staff shortages?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (20)