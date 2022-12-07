Poll: Should career breaks for teachers be suspended in response to staff shortages?

IT WAS REPORTED yesterday that the Government is considering suspending career breaks for teachers in response to a shortage of staff in schools around the country.

For a number of months now, schools have come under increasing pressure due to unfilled job vacancies and teacher shortages, with some principals stating that the rising cost-of-living is resulting in teachers not being able to afford to live in urban areas in particular.

As a response, a number of measures are to be advanced by Government such as the potential to suspend or amend non-statutory leave arrangements which the department states has the effect of creating a demand on substitution in schools.

However, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said in a statement yesterday evening that “such a measure would make the profession less attractive and ultimately worsen the teacher recruitment and teacher crisis”.

So, today we want to know… Should career breaks for teachers be suspended in response to staff shortages?

