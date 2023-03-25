Poll: Have you used Chat GPT?

CHAT GPT – THE Artificial intelligent chatbot released to the public late last year – has been causing waves across the world.

The sophisticated technology can answer questions, write essays, poetry, computer code, and a whole lot more at super quick speeds in response to prompts from users.

The chatbot – created by the Microsoft-backed startup Open AI – has the potential to upend many industries, from computer programming to online journalism (gulp).

It is being hailed as the most significant advancement in human technology since social media, smart phones, or even the internet.

But have you tried it?

Today, we’re asking: Have you used Chat GPT?

