Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 25 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Have you used Chat GPT?
The sophisticated technology can write essays, poetry, computer code, and a whole lot more.
2.1k
2
21 minutes ago

CHAT GPT – THE Artificial intelligent chatbot released to the public late last year – has been causing waves across the world.

The sophisticated technology can answer questions, write essays, poetry, computer code, and a whole lot more at super quick speeds in response to prompts from users.

The chatbot – created by the Microsoft-backed startup Open AI – has the potential to upend many industries, from computer programming to online journalism (gulp).

It is being hailed as the most significant advancement in human technology since social media, smart phones, or even the internet.

But have you tried it? 

Today, we’re asking: Have you used Chat GPT?


Poll Results:

No, I haven't used it (198)
What's a ChatGPT? (98)
Yes, I've tried it once or twice (77)
Yes, I use it regularly  (43)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     