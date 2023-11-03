Advertisement

Friday 3 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File image of Sam Bankman-Fried before a US House Committee
Poll: Have you ever bought cryptocurrency?
The trial of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried shook the cryptocurrency world.
1 hour ago

ONE-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY golden boy and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of stealing billions of dollars of his customers’ money, has been found guilty on all counts.

He conquered the crypto world at breakneck speed, turning FTX, a small start-up he co-founded in 2019, into the world’s second-largest exchange platform.

But in November 2022, the FTX empire imploded, unable to cope with massive withdrawal requests from customers panicked to learn that some of the funds stored at the company had been committed to risky operations at Bankman-Fried’s personal hedge fund, Alameda Research.

It’s a trial that has shook the crypto world, so today we want to know: Have you ever bought cryptocurrency?


Poll Results:

No (1185)
Yes (480)
I'm thinking about it (40)



