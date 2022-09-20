Poll: Did you watch the queen’s funeral?

THE UK’S PROLONGED period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II finally came to a close yesterday when the deceased monarch was laid to rest in Windsor.

The 96-year-old’s death and funeral garnered round-the-clock media coverage in the UK and attracted presidents, kings and millions of people to central London for the funeral service.

After the massive funeral a private burial took place yesterday evening, with the queen being laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

