Wednesday 17 November 2021
Poll: Do you agree with the Covid-19 measures announced yesterday?

Taoiseach Michéal Martin announced a range of Covid-19 restrictions yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 8:38 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

CHANGES TO CLOSING hours for hospitality and fresh advice to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in-person have been confirmed by the Taoiseach in an address yesterday evening. 

Politicians agreed at Cabinet yesterday morning to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight effective from tomorrow night.

Widening the use of the Covid certs across society will also be implemented, with passes required for entry into theatres and cinemas.

Anyone living in a household with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be asked to restrict their movements for five days. They will complete three antigen tests during this period. 

People are also once again advised to work from home unless it is “absolutely necessary to attend in person” from tomorrow night onwards.

So, today we want to know… Do you agree with the Covid-19 measures announced yesterday?


Poll Results:

We should go further (51)
No, it's too much (37)
Yes, it's just the right amount (35)
I'm not sure (8)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

