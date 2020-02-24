This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
Poll: Do you feel safe in public parks after dark?

Dublin City Council said it does not encourage anyone to enter into a public park after dark.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 24 Feb 2020, 10:32 AM
44 minutes ago 5,798 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019264
Image: Shutterstock/TKalinowski
Image: Shutterstock/TKalinowski

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said that additional lighting in city parks, even if the gates in these parks are always open, would “not be appropriate”.

TheJournal.ie today reports that, despite calls from local representatives for extra lighting in public parks, the Council said this would give a false sense of safety and encourage use after dark, adding that it does not encourage anyone to enter into a public park after dark.

That’s just “common sense”, the Council said in a statement. 

Local Councillors, however, argue that if parks remain open after 5pm during wintertime, the public should be allowed use them and have proper lighting to go with it.

They argue the Council would be better to look at the root causes of anti-social behaviour and taking measures to tackle it. 

So, today we’re asking: Do you feel safe in public parks after dark?


Poll Results:

No (529)
No, but I would if there was more lighting&nbsp; (213)
Yes, but there should be more lighting&nbsp; (52)
Yes (36)
I don't know/I've no opinion (31)





About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

