Poll: Do you feel safe in public parks after dark?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said that additional lighting in city parks, even if the gates in these parks are always open, would “not be appropriate”.

TheJournal.ie today reports that, despite calls from local representatives for extra lighting in public parks, the Council said this would give a false sense of safety and encourage use after dark, adding that it does not encourage anyone to enter into a public park after dark.

That’s just “common sense”, the Council said in a statement.

Local Councillors, however, argue that if parks remain open after 5pm during wintertime, the public should be allowed use them and have proper lighting to go with it.

They argue the Council would be better to look at the root causes of anti-social behaviour and taking measures to tackle it.

So, today we’re asking: Do you feel safe in public parks after dark?

