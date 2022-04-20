Poll: Do you have a Netflix subscription?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NETFLIX SHARES LOST a quarter of their value after the streaming company revealed its ranks of subscribers shrank in the first quarter of this year.
Netflix reckons that one of the things stopping it from growing include subscribers sharing their accounts with people not living with them – with 222 million households pay for the service and Netflix is shared with over 100 million extra households.
So we’re asking you: Do you have a Netflix subscription?
