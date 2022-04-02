#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 April 2022
Poll: Do you still wear a face mask in certain situations?

They’re no longer mandatory, but they can still offer protection against catching or spreading Covid-19.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 11:14 AM
1 hour ago 15,219 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5728337
Image: Shutterstock/Alliance Images
Image: Shutterstock/Alliance Images

IT HAS BEEN more than a month since Ireland removed its mandatory face mask rules for certain situations like shops and public transport. 

With Covid-19 cases soaring amidst the spread of the more transmissible BA2 variant, some healthcare worker groups have called for the government to reintroduce the requirement to wear face masks.

But the outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has not advised the government to do this. The Health Minister yesterday ruled out bringing back this “draconian power”. 

But while mask-wearing is no longer mandatory, depending on the mask they can still protect against catching Covid-19 or passing it on to others. 

So today we’re asking: Do you still wear a face mask in certain situations?


Poll Results:

Yes, in places like shops and transport (698)
Yes, I wear one most of the time (419)
No  (267)
Sometimes (142)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

