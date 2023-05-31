Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 31 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Rolling News File image.
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you fill up your car?
Full tank of petrol to rise by €3.60, diesel by €3 as excise duty cuts expire at midnight.
4.3k
9
41 minutes ago

A PRICE OF a full tank of fuel in a car will increase by 6 cent per litre of petrol and 5 cent per litre of diesel at midnight tonight as excise rates begin an incremental return to the level they were at before last year’s cuts.

The rates were cut in March 2022 by 20 cent per litre of petrol, 15 cent per litre of diesel and 2 cent per litre of marked gas oil, and will gradually return to previous rates in three increments.

Two further increases are planned for 1 September and 31 October.

Today we are asking: How often do you fill up your car’s tank?


Poll Results:

Once every two weeks  (234)
Once a week (212)
Once a month (165)
I never fill it up (69)
More than once a week (55)
I don't drive (33)
I drive an electric vehicle (29)







Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     