Poll: How often do you fill up your car?

A PRICE OF a full tank of fuel in a car will increase by 6 cent per litre of petrol and 5 cent per litre of diesel at midnight tonight as excise rates begin an incremental return to the level they were at before last year’s cuts.

The rates were cut in March 2022 by 20 cent per litre of petrol, 15 cent per litre of diesel and 2 cent per litre of marked gas oil, and will gradually return to previous rates in three increments.

Two further increases are planned for 1 September and 31 October.

