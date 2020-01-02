Poll: Do you want a general election in 2020?

WELL, 2019 HAS come and gone and we haven’t seen a general election.

However, it looks likely that we’ll have an election this year.

In September, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that May 2020 “is the right moment” for a general election.

This timeline would allow Varadkar go the White House for St Patrick’s Day and also ensure he can attend the EU Council meeting in March.

We last had a general election in February 2016. If the Dáil were to run its full term we wouldn’t be due another one until April 2021.

So, today we want to know: Do you want a general election in 2020?

