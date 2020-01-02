This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you want a general election in 2020?

The Dáil could run until 2021 – but would you rather go to the polls before then?

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 8:00 AM
15 minutes ago 1,417 Views 7 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WELL, 2019 HAS come and gone and we haven’t seen a general election. 

However, it looks likely that we’ll have an election this year. 

In September, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that May 2020 “is the right moment” for a general election. 

This timeline would allow Varadkar go the White House for St Patrick’s Day and also ensure he can attend the EU Council meeting in March.

We last had a general election in February 2016. If the Dáil were to run its full term we wouldn’t be due another one until April 2021.

So, today we want to know: Do you want a general election in 2020?


Poll Results:

Yes (206)
No (81)
I'm not sure / no opinion (13)



Hayley Halpin
