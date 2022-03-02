Poll: Are you giving something up for Lent?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY IS ASH Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.
If you happen to observe certain Christian traditions today marks the start of 40 days of fasting or other acts of ‘going without’.
Sometimes people opt take up something – such as learning a new language or cooking more – in the weeks leading up to Easter.
So, today we want to know… Are you giving up something for Lent?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (3)