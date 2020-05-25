Poll: Should barbers and hair salons be allowed to re-open early?

THE IRISH HAIRDRESSERS’ Federation has revealed that it is drawing up plans which it says could allow barbers and hair salons to open early.

As it stands, barbers and salons are not set to return until 20 July, phase four of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the IHF says it will present more than 100 recommendations to the government this week aimed at allowing barbers and salons to open before that date.

They include the use of personal protective equipment and booking systems to prevent crowding among customers.

But the National Public Health Emergency Team has previously warned that haircuts risk spreading Covid-19, because they involve close contact between customers and hairdressers and barbers.

Today we’re asking: Do you think barbers and hair salons should be allowed to open before 20 July?

