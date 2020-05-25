This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should barbers and hair salons be allowed to re-open early?

As it stands, barbers and salons are not set to return until 20 July.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 May 2020, 8:48 AM
30 minutes ago 7,276 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106681
Image: Shutterstock/Parilov
Image: Shutterstock/Parilov

THE IRISH HAIRDRESSERS’ Federation has revealed that it is drawing up plans which it says could allow barbers and hair salons to open early.

As it stands, barbers and salons are not set to return until 20 July, phase four of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the IHF says it will present more than 100 recommendations to the government this week aimed at allowing barbers and salons to open before that date. 

They include the use of personal protective equipment and booking systems to prevent crowding among customers.

But the National Public Health Emergency Team has previously warned that haircuts risk spreading Covid-19, because they involve close contact between customers and hairdressers and barbers.

Today we’re asking: Do you think barbers and hair salons should be allowed to open before 20 July?


Poll Results:

Yes (394)
No (203)


#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie