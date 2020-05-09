This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Poll: Should hairdressers open up before 20 July under strict measures?

Hairdressers are due to open on 20 July, but other countries are opening salons sooner.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 May 2020, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 17,078 Views 51 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/t.max
Image: Shutterstock/t.max

HAIRDRESSERS WON’T BE opening until 20 July under the government’s plan, as cutting people’s hair is not an essential service.

But Fianna Fáil’s business spokesperson Robert Troy has this morning called for the government to look at whether it can be done under strict guidelines.

Countries like Denmark, France, Spain and Germany are opening hairdressers under strict rules this month, which includes: wearing face masks, people staying 1 metre apart when hair isn’t being cut, and hairdressers operating at 30% capacity.

So, what do you think? Should we try to open hairdressers sooner under strict measures?


Poll Results:

Yes (692)
No (408)
I don't know (65)



COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
