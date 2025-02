THE KNEECAP MOVIE missed out in the ‘outstanding’ film category at the Baftas last night but director Rich Peppiatt came away with the prize for ‘outstanding debut’ for his directorial work.

The film is a dramatised depiction of the rise of Kneecap, a Belfast rap trio of the same name, as they find themselves inadvertently becoming the face of a movement to preserve the Irish language.

The hit film has received critical acclaim since it came out last August and performed well at the Box Office too.

Are you among those who’ve seen it?